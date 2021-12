ELMIRA, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after investigators connected him to an Elmira burglary in August.

Andrew Penfield, 34, was arrested on Dec. 17, after state police say he had broken into a building on August 27, 2021.

Penfield was charged with Burglary 3, illegal entry with intent, a class D felony, and was released without bail with a promise to attend court at a later date.