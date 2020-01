BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur was arrested by deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after video showed a bottle of cognac being stolen from Foster’s Wine and Liquor.

The store owner told 18 News the staff was busy when the bottle was taken on Jan. 11.

McArthur, 34, was arrested on Jan. 19 for Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.