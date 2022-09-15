BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Monroetown man was arrested after he fled from police during a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to PSP, Kevin Kinsman, 44, was seen driving north on US 220 at a high rate of speed when police attempted to pull him over. He continued to accelerate and traveled north on South Main St. in Towanda Township. Police said that he then turned onto Chapel St. and then Liberty Corners Rd.

Police said that Kinsman reached speeds of 96 MPH, drove in the opposite lane several times, and drove through several stop signs during the chase.

At approximately 13 minutes into the chase, Kinsman crashed on Iron Bridge Rd. in Terry Township, according to police. He was taken into custody and then released to EMS due to chest injuries from the crash.

According to police, Kinsman said that he had used methamphetamine within the last 24 hours. He was taken to Robert Packer Hospital for his injuries.

He was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Operating a Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility, and over 40 traffic violations including failing to keep right, failing to stop at a stop sign, and disregarding traffic lanes.