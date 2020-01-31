Breaking News
81-year-old LifeFlighted after chainsaw accident
1  of  2
Live Now
Senate Trial: Possible Last Day (no commentary) Senate Trial: Possible Last Day (story and commentary)

Man arrested after Hornellsville assault

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1453697202772.jpg

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Campfield, 57 of Narrowsburg, was arrested after an assault investigation conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, deputies responded on Jan. 27 to the call on County Route 66. Campfield allegedly struck another person in the face twice, causing physical injury.

Campfield was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Hornellsville Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now