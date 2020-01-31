Man arrested after Hornellsville assault

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Steven Campfield, 57 of Narrowsburg, was arrested after an assault investigation conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, deputies responded on Jan. 27 to the call on County Route 66. Campfield allegedly struck another person in the face twice, causing physical injury.

Campfield was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Hornellsville Town Court at a later date.