BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has been arrested following an incident of animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man dragging a puppy in Bath. Jamie L. Gould, 31, of Bath, was arrested by deputies on Aug. 11, after it was alleged that he had intentionally injured a puppy in his care.

It is further alleged that he unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.

Gould was charged with Torturing or Injuring an Animal and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. He had his initial court appearance in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was released.