PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pulteney man has been arrested after an alleged incident of kidnapping and assault.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 41, of Pulteney, on Aug. 3, following the report of a person being held against their will in the Town of Pulteney.

Wilson allegedly held another person against their will for an extended period of time, as well as subjected them to physical injury and strangulation. He also allegedly damaged the person’s phone and threatened them with a shotgun.

Wilson was charged with the following:

Kidnapping in the First Degree, a Class A Felony

Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

He was held for trial in the Centralized Arraignment Court.