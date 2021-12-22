Man arrested for a domestic dispute in Bath

BATH, NY (WETM) – A man in Bath was arrested after a domestic dispute early Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Bernard Campbell, age 29 of Warden Street in Bath. Bath Police Department was dispatched to the area of Warden Street and Hudson Street for a physical disturbance between a male and a female.

During the investigation, it was found that Bernard Campbell was the suspect and had a domestic dispute with the victim. It was also found that Campbell damaged property in excess of $250.00

Campbell was charged with Harassment 2nd, a violation, and Criminal Mischief 3rd, a class E Felony. Campbell was processed and then transported to the Steuben County Jail where he was arraigned later in the evening. Campbell was subsequently released at the arraignment.