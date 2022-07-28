CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been accused of raping a child in the Town of Chemung multiple times over four years ago, according to court documents.

Adam Hobczuk was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 14 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that on multiple occasions in the spring of 2018, Hobczuk raped a child who was 16 at the time.

The first incident allegedly happened on April 21, 2018. The second charge stems from an alleged rape between May 1 and June 30, 2018.

Hobczuk was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree Rape.