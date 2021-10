TIOGA TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga man has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for assaulting a 63-year-old man.

Jamie Hagay, 39, was arrested following an investigation into an incident from August.

State Police in Mansfield responded to a report of an assault on August 20 and, following an investigation, determined that Nagay had punched and kicked a 63-year-old man.

Nagay was taken to the Tioga County Prison.