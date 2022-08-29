ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded to the Sayre Walmart for reports of retail theft.

The criminal complaint said that the officer pulled over a vehicle matching the description given for the retail theft. After the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Smith, pulled around and fled northbound on Elmira St.

The Officer pursued Smith, reporting that he was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light located at the intersections of Elmira St. and Wilawana Rd.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith turned onto Mile Lane Rd and continued to drive at a high rate of speed, passing several vehicles in an unsafe manner. He continued onto Chapel Rd. in Ridgebury Township, then on to Milan/East Smithfield Rd. in East Smithfield Township.

The driver continued on Milan/East Smithfield Rd. before turning north onto Route 220 in Milan Township. Once on Route 220, Smith kept driving north at over 100 MPH, passing multiple vehicles and forcing several drivers off the roadway.

Smith then turned east entering New York on Interstate 86, at this time, the criminal complaint said that multiple vehicles from other police agencies began assisting in the pursuit.

Police said that a short distance after exit 61, the vehicle made an abrupt turn into a U-turn area on the highway. He then started to drive east in the westbound lane, causing several drivers to make evasive maneuvers.

Eventually, Smith encountered several vehicles traveling in both westbound lanes. at this point, Police said that Smith lost control of his vehicle and drove down an embankment before hitting multiple trees.

According to police, Smith fled from the crash but was captured on foot a short while later. He was transported by EMS to the Robert Packer Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was released from the hospital into police custody. He was arraigned and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.

Smith was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving Without a License, Retail Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 30, 2022.