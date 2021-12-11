Man arrested for DWI in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 11, at approximately 2:53 a.m., Yates County Sheriff Deputies arrested 40-year-old Justin Boyd for driving while intoxicated.

According to police, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction on State Route 54a in the Town of Jerusalem early Saturday morning. Upon further investigation, the driver, Justin Boyd was placed through field sobriety tests. He subsequently failed those tests and was placed under arrest.

Boyd was transported to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test and was held to await CAP arraignment.

