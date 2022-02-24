Man arrested for endangering child, assaulting woman with cellphone

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a cellphone, preventing her from calling police, and endangering a child.

Kenneth Starnes, 26, was arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department after officers responded to an incident in the Village. According to police, Starnes allegedly hit the woman in the head with a cell phone, causing her physical injury.

Police also alleged that Starnes damaged her car and took her phone while she was trying to call 911. The arrest report says the altercation happened in front of an infant that Starnes refused to turn over to the woman.

He was charged with second-degree Assault (a class-D felony), two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class-A misdemeanors). He was taken to the Yates County Jail and arraigned in the Yates County CAP Court. He was taken back to jail in lieu of $2,000 cash/$4,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the victims.