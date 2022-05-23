BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man wanted on a warrant has been arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of a handgun, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick Hillman III, 38, of Newark Valley, was arrested on May 20 at approximately 7:50 a.m. after members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to Candlewood Suites in the Town of Big Flats.

Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office received information that Hillman had a warrant out for his arrest and was in possession of a handgun. Upon their arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says they found Hillman outside of the hotel with a backpack in his possession.

Hillman was taken into custody on a violation of a Family Court Act warrant of arrest. According to the release, police searched his backpack and found a 9mm handgun.

He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

He was arranged in the Town of Big Flats Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $100,000 property bond and $50,000 cash. He will appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.