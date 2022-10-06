ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on College Ave at W. Thurston St.

EPD said that during the stop, Peters was seen reaching around the backseat of the vehicle. EPD officers said that after an investigation, they recovered an illegal .22 caliber revolver inside a backpack located on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Peters was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony. He was also charged with several other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations, according to EPD.

He was held in city lock-up and arraigned in Elmira City Court. EPD asks anybody with more information regarding the incident to contact them at 607 737-5626 or at the tip line at 607 271-HALT.