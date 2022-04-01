HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – A Seneca County man has been charged with allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters with another man in a multi-county crime spree last summer, according to police.

Robert Heroux, 46, was arrested by New York State Police on March 31 in connection to the thefts. NYSP said that Heroux allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a person’s driveway in the Town of Hector on September 24. This theft was part of a larger string of catalytic converter thefts with another man across multiple counties, according to police.

Heroux was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief (both class-D felonies).

In early October 2021, State Police asked the public for help in finding two men connected to the September 24 thefts in Hector. Photos from NYSP showed two men and a silver pickup truck in the area of the theft.