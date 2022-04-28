PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been accused of making up a story about being assaulted to hide the fact that he accidentally stabbed himself, police said.

Andrew Henshaw, 46, was arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department on April 23 after a 911 call of a man with a stab wound. Henshaw was then transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for treatment of a stab wound in his upper leg.

According to police, Henshaw later called police and reported that three men wearing stockings over their faces attacked him behind a local business. He also allegedly said that one of the men then stabbed him.

The Penn Yan Police Evidence Technicians then searched Henshaw’s house and found a kitchen knife stuck in the ground, as well as a set of knives identical to the one that stabbed Henshaw.

Henshaw later admitted that he accidentally stabbed himself while trying to put a kitchen knife in his back pocket and asked his wife to call 911 for medical assistance. Police said Henshaw also admitted to making up the story about the assault to hide the fact he stabbed himself.

Henshaw was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident (a class-A misdemeanor) and Making a Punishable False Written Statement (class-A misdemeanor). He was released to appear in the Village of Penn Yan Court at a later date.