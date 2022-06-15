ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested in Elmira today after he allegedly dropped a pistol while fleeing on foot from a traffic stop, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of Ithaca N.Y., was arrested at approximately 1:29 a.m. on June 15, 2022, after Elmira City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on E. 2nd St near William St. During the stop, police say that Rodriguez provided a false name to officers, then fled the traffic stop on foot.

During the subsequent foot pursuit, Rodriguez allegedly dropped a loaded 9mm pistol. Elmira police say that he was taken into custody a short time later.

According to the report, police recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with ammunition. After the arrest, police found that Rodriguez was on parol from an earlier weapons charge.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, and False Personation.

He is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.