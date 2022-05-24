ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A New Albany man has been arrested after he allegedly led police on a high-speed, 16-mile chase through a residential neighborhood and was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia, according to police.

David Pedro, 61, was arrested by the Athens Borough Police Department over the weekend after the chase just after 2:00 p.m. on May 21. According to the criminal complaint filed, police followed Pedro as he drove from Wells Avenue to Walnut Street and then Cove Street, going off the roadway and coming back on.

The affidavit said that police then activated their emergency lights as Pedro allegedly refused to stop on Cove Street. Pedro then drove at 80 MPH, leading police on a chase for 16 miles before he pulled into a driveway on Allens Road.

Police ordered Pedro out of the car and took him into custody. The affidavit said they then allegedly found two hypodermic needles and methamphetamine in his possession.

Police also said the vehicle’s registration was altered with a black marker and the license plate didn’t belong to the car. The vehicle also didn’t have insurance.

Pedro was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Reckless Driving, Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person not Registered, Fraudulent Use/Removal of Registration Plate, and Fraudulent Altering of Title, Registration or Insurance. He is currently being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.