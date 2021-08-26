Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun, fake car registration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Byron Pierce has been arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after a traffic stop Wednesday, August 25.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, an Elmira Police Officer saw a vehicle with a temporary Texas registration on West Hudson Street. According to the EPD, there have been recent alerts about fraudulent temporary TExas registrations.

The officer confirmed it was fake and conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun which Pierce possessed illegally.

He was held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.

