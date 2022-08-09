TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a man for stealing over $3,600 worth of items from a couple’s home in Troy last month.

Arthur Everly, 42, was arrested by the Troy Borough Police Department on July 20 in connection to the theft. According to the criminal complaint filed against Everly, police responded to a call about the incident at a home in the 300 block of Elmira St.

The couple who owned the home said Everly entered their garage on July 3 and stole several items worth a total of $3,685. These included tools, a pellet gun, a bowling ball, an arc welder, a car stereo, a subwoofer, a toolbox, an electronic tablet, parts of a shop vacuum, and a Nike bag.

According to the affidavit, Everly knew the victims, and surveillance video showed him breaking a window to get into the garage and trying to break a wall inside.

Everly was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Mischief, and Driving with a Suspended License.