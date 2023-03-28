HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Police report that they have arrested a man in reference to a theft of copper from Horseheads High School.

The Horseheads Police Department reports that they responded to the Horseheads High School for a reported larceny of copper wiring from the school construction area near the football stadium. The copper wire that was stolen was described to be approximately an inch in diameter, stored on a large spool, and coated with yellow or orange insulation.

During the investigation of the theft, officers canvassed neighborhoods, reviewed camera footage, and foot patrols. As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Joseph L. Paul was arrested and charged with the following:

– Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th

– Criminal Trespass 3rd

– Grand Larceny 3rd

The subject was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. Through the investigation, the Horseheads Police Department executed two search warrants, one in the Village of Horseheads, and one in the City of Elmira. According to law enforcement, remnants of yellow and orange insulation that was stripped from the wiring was located during the execution of the search warrants.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, and if you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Horseheads Police Department at 607-739-5668. The Horseheads Police Department state that as additional information develops, and as additional arrests are made, more information may be provided.