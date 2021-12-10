Man arrested for threatening people with knife after standoff in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested in Elmira Heights after a standoff and allegedly threatening people with a knife inside a local bar.

Elmira Heights responded to a call on December 8 for a disturbance on Prescott Avenue in the Village. Around 9:15 p.m., a man at a local bar was allegedly threatening patrons with a knife in the bar.

He fled to an apartment above the bar, leading to an hour-long standoff with the EHPD and Horseheads Police.

The man was eventually arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital.

Elmira Heights Police didn’t release the name of the suspect and said charges are pending at this time.