Man arrested for threatening to shoot Penn Yan store worker

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a worker at a Penn Yan store.

Damon Walker, 30, was arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department for a report of disorderly conduct at a local business. Walker allegedly caused a disturbance in the store and then threatened to shoot an employee.

Walker allegedly refused to leave when the worker asked him to and “became belligerent and threatened the employee” before fleeing the scene before police arrived. He was located at his home and arrested.

Walker was charged with third-degree Menacing and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported Walker to the Yates County Jail awaiting CAP arraignment to obtain an order of protection.