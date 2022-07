TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A man is facing 46 charges for a string of crimes in Tioga County Pa., including burglary, trespassing, and vandalism according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Patrick Huey, 49, was arrested for a string of crimes that Police say occurred from approximately April 10, 2022, through June 15, 2022, at various locations throughout Charleston and Richmond Townships.

The following charges were filed against Huey for each location:

12849 State Route 6 in Charleston Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Defiant Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tioga County Homeless Shelter, Charleston Township – Criminal Trespass

Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief, Institutional Vandalism, Intentional Desecration of Public Monument

BI-Lo Supply, Richmond Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief

Barb’s Tax Services, Charleston Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief

River of Life Fellowship Church, Richmond Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful taking, Criminal Mischief, Institutional Vandalism

Mount Zion Church, Charleston Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief

Spencer Mechanical, Charlestown Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Criminal Mischief

12740 State Route 6, Charleston Township – Criminal Trespass

Tioga County Fairgrounds, Charlestown Township – Criminal Trespass

12943 State Route 6, Charlestown Township – Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking, two counts of Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Criminal Trespass

In total, Huey faces 8 charges for Burglary, 11 Criminal Trespass, 8 Unlawful Taking, 1 Defiant Trespass, 1 Disorderly Conduct, 1 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 Vandalism, and 8 Criminal Mischief.