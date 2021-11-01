Man arrested for trespassing, damaging, defecating in former assisted living facility

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A man has been arrested by the Athens Borough Police Department after he and a woman allegedly spent time living in a former assisted living facility, causing thousands of dollars of damage with urine and feces.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 23, Sayre Police found a stolen Dallas Cowboys Riddell Mini Helmet worth $200 at the Valley Inn, a former assisted living facility on Elmira Street in Sayre. The helmet was part of a theft investigation that the Sayre Borough Police Department was investigating.

Sayre Police said it appeared Christopher Applegate, 39, originally from New Jersey, and another woman names Elizabeth Kramer had living in the Valley Inn for some time.

After contacting the Athens Borough Police Department, an Athens Officer went to the Inn and found that Applegate apparently had entered through a back window and door.

The officer said Applegate’s and Kramer’s belongings were all over the room, as was a Monster energy drink can that smelled like marijuana with a black residue inside.

A Walmart shopping cart filled with their belongings was also found in an adjacent bathroom. The officer described the toilet as being full of feces, urine and toilet paper, so much so that another room down the hall was also found to have feces and used toilet paper all over the carpet. The electricity and water were shut off in the building.

The Athens officer then spoke with Kramer at a local hospital. According to her, she and Applegate entered the Valley Inn on September 13 with the stolen shopping cart. She said they had also stolen food, a stuffed animal, clothing, and a backpack from Walmart and that they smoked marijuana out of the Monster can.

Kramer told the officer she and Applegate entered the Inn because they were homeless and were looking for a place to stay “so they could get back on their feet.”

According to the affidavit, the damage to the Valley Inn is estimated to be $5,000, plus $200 for the Cowboys Mini Helmet, $258.22 for the stolen merchandise from Walmart, and $185 for the shopping cart.

Kramer wasn’t arrested but will be facing charges, according to the Athens officer. Applegate was arrested and charged with third-degree Criminal Mischief – Damage Property (a felony), the misdemeanor charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the summary offenses of Illegal Use of Shopping/Laundry Carts and Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser.

Applegate’s bail was set at $50,000.