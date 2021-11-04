Man arrested for two October shootings in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Freeville man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in Ithaca last month.

Ethan Cornelius, 29, was arrested by Ithaca Police on November 3 for his alleged involvement in the shooting on October 18. Police recovered a loaded .45 Smith & Wesson handgun during the arrest.

Cornelius was charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony).

He was arraigned in the Ithaca Town Couty and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000/$20,000 bond.

The investigation into the October 18 shooting is ongoing and addition charges against Cornelius are expected.

There were multiple shootings in Ithaca last month, and the IPD said it believes the two on October 18 and 19 are related.