CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on a felony charge after an incident that occurred last week in Corning, according to State Police in Painted Post.

Joey Brizzee, 31, of Dundee N.Y. was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022 at around 9:15 in the City of Corning. He was arrested for allegedly shooting cell phone video of a house and people outside while trespassing on the property.

Brizzee was charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd degree, a class E felony. He was arraigned at the Steuben County Jail.