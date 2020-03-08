Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Orange Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was hospitalized late Friday afternoon after having been stabbed on Orange Street in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the victim, 48, received multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. AMR transported him to URMC and he immediately was taken into surgery.

Patrol Section Investigations and the Technician’s Unit responded and assisted with the investigation.

Genesee Section officers responded to the 300 block of Ames Street on Saturday for the complaint of a male using a knife to slash vehicle tires.

Officers took the male in custody and quickly determined he was the suspect from the Orange Street stabbing.

Officers charged 27-year-old Andre Estimable, of Rochester, with Assault in the second degree for the Orange Street stabbing. Estimable was also charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree for damaging property on Ames Street.

Estimable was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on March 9.