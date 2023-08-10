SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A man has been arrested following an incident of harassment and driving under the influence at the Dandy Mini Mart in Sayre.

According to the affidavit provided by the Sayre Borough Police, Police responded to a report of a woman in distress at the Dandy Mini Mart in Spring Street in Sayre Borough. Upon arrival, an employee directed Police to the woman in distress who was seated in a car in front of the Dandy. Police then observed a white pickup truck leave the Best Western without any lights on and proceed North on Spring Street. Another officer from Athens Borough was requested to stop the vehicle.

Police then approached the car with the woman inside, where she was seen visibly upset and crying. The woman proceeded to tell Police that the man driving the truck had gotten into her vehicle and started touching her. She stated that she did not know this man and did not give him consent to touch her or enter her vehicle. She also stated that the man told her to go to the Best Western to do things with him, which she declined. The woman told Police that the man would only get out of her vehicle if she gave him her number, which she did, and then he left.

Police proceeded to the location of the stopped pickup truck, where the Athens Officer provided them with the man’s drivers license, leading to identification. Corbin Martin, of Roulette, Pennsylvania, was exhibiting signs of intoxication along with an odor of alcohol. He also was under the possession of an open container in a cup holder and a 12 pack of beer on the floor of the truck.

Upon request, Martin exited the vehicle and was exhibiting signs of intoxication such as glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. A field sobriety test was not performed due to his level of intoxication and the location in which the stop occurred.

Martin admitted to Police that he had entered the car and was rubbing the woman, but stated that he had stopped when she appeared uncomfortable. He also told Police that the woman said he could get in the car, although she states she did not. Martin was then requested to submit a blood alcohol test and refused.

Martin was was then placed in custody and charged with the following:

Indecent Assault, one count, a Grade 2 Misdemeanor

DUI: Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st off, one count, an Unclassified Misdemeanor

No Headlights, one count, a Summons

Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, one count, a Summons

Harassment by Physical Contact, one count, a Summons

According to the Bradford County Corrections Facility, Martin has posted bail since.