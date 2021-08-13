Man arrested for involvement in Horseheads manhunt in May

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Hess, 35 of Little Genesee, NY, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer.

Hess was involved in a manhunt in May 2021 in Horseheads.

On May 20, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a detail as part of Operation Take Back the Streets searching for someone with a history of illegal firearm possession, human trafficking, and drugs.

Hess was the driver of a vehicle when deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Route 64 for vehicle and traffic law violations and located a hypodermic syringe in the vehicle. While interviewing the occupants the Hess fled and a short pursuit began, during which two loaded handguns were thrown out of the vehicle. Those weapons were later recovered by police.

In the interest of public safety the pursuit was stopped and the vehicle involved was located in a wooded area off East Franklin Street in the Town of Horseheads.

On July 18, 2021, Hess was involved in an incident in Smethport, Pennsylvania and remanded to the McKean County Jail located in McKean County, Pennsylvania.

On August 13th, 2021 HESS was released from McKean County Jail and extradited back to New York State. Hess was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. Hess was remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $50,000.00 cash and $200,000.00 property bond.