CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department.

Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in the City of Corning.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers from the Corning Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Transportation Center in Corning for the report of a disturbance. After arriving, Corning Police said that they found a victim of assault who provided information that led to Taylor’s arrest.

According to Corning Police, Taylor physically assaulted a 23-year-old female victim by repeatedly hitting them in the face, and it is believed the attack escalated as a result of a verbal dispute over a drink that was thrown earlier in the night. Taylor also faces larceny charges for taking the victim’s keys and throwing them on the roof of a nearby building, according to Police.

Jeff Spaulding, Corning Police Chief said about the arrest, “This case was brought to a successful conclusion based on the willingness of the victim to cooperate with Corning Police and the many witnesses that provided police with tips, statements, and videos of the incident.” Spaulding continued, “The young lady did not deserve to be assaulted and members of the Department were glad to be able to close this case out with an arrest.”

Taylor was charged with two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, a class A Misdemeanor charge, and one count of Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor charge. He was taken to the Corning Police Department for processing and then taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment in CAP Court.