KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection to the Knoxville homicide.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Brendan Thomas York, 21, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and possessing instruments of crime. York was arrested on Friday, Sept. 29, the same day the homicide investigation began.

York had his first court appearance and is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the Tioga County Prison.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not released the name of the victim or details of the homicide at this time. The victim was a female, and police have identified her.