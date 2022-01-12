Man arrested on drug charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was in possession of drugs.

Warren D. Copp, 46, of Bath, was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the sales of methamphetamine at 18 W. Steube St. in Bath.

He has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, both class D felonies.

Copp was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released.