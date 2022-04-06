CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 5, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested 55-year-old Timothy Sullivan on multiple drug charges.

Sullivan, of Canaseraga, New York, is facing one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Packaging Material and Scales), and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

This arrest stemmed from a routine traffic stop on Depot Street in the Village of Canisteo.

Sullivan was released on appearance tickets to appear in the Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.