CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A man of Risingville, New York has been arrested following a year long investigation into an incident of sex abuse involving a minor.

According to New York State Police at Painted Post, Kristopher Vosburgh, 43, of Risingville, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2023, after an investigation into interactions involving a minor child in a home in the town of Corning in 2013 resulted in an indictment.

Vosburgh was charged with Sex Abuse 1st, a Class D felony; 49 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd, a misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor. He has been taken into custody by the Steuben County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Part Court.