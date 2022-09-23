ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested a man on weapons charges after he ran from officers on September 22, the second weapons arrest in one day in Elmira.

Davonte Alligood, 22, was arrested on Sept. 22 when EPD Officers saw two people on gasoline mini bikes violating NYS traffic laws. The arrest report said both fled from police when officers tried to stop them.

Handgun and ammo recovered during Alligood’s arrest.

One of the people was stopped, received traffic tickets and was released. Police said Alligood fled on foot but was later located in the 300 block of West Third Street.

Police then found a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, the arrest report said.

Alligood was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstruction of Governmental Administration and other vehicle and traffic violations. He was taken to the Elmira City Court before going to the Chemung County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.

This was one of two weapons arrests on the same day in the City of Elmira. The other Sept. 22 incident happened on Elmira’s southside.