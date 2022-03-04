Man arrested twice in two days for trespassing at Erwin Walmart

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested twice in two days for allegedly trespassing at a Walmart, according to police.

Andrew Hatter, 29, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post after officers responded to a trespass in progress at the Erwin Walmart on February 28. After talking to employees, police arrested Hatter. The report said he was issued a Notification of Restriction from Property both in September 2021 and mid-February 2022.

Hatter was released on a ticket to return to the Town of Erwin Court.

The next day on March 1, Hatter allegedly trespassed at Walmart again in the evening. Police arrested him a second time, and he was released on another ticket to appear in the Town of Erwin Court. For both incidents, he was charged with third-degree Criminal Trespass.

Hatter was previously arrested in late-December 2021 for allegedly torturing a dog. The arrest report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said he had “repeatedly struck a dog.”