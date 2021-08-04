Man arrested while sleeping in a hammock at an Elmira cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – John Maier of New Jersey was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Elmira after law enforcement responded to a man sleeping in a hammock inside a cemetery.

Chemung County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Saint Peter and Paul’s Cemetery for a suspicious vehicle parked in the cemetery for an extended period of time and someone sleeping in a hammock.

Deputies made contact with the man in the hammock who identified as the 42-year-old Maier.

Maier was found to be wanted by the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for failing to appear on a charge of Intentionally Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered.

Mair was arrested on the Fugitive From Justice charge and arraigned in the Village of Wellsburg Court. Hewas remanded to the Chemung County Jail and is awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities