Man attacked woman with crowbar at rest stop

DANUBE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say a man attacked a woman with a crowbar at a Thruway rest stop after she took a photo of him talking on his cell phone while driving.

Police say 59-year-old Michael E. Severin, of Jordan, was driving a tractor-trailer on the highway in central New York when he almost hit another tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon. A woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle photographed Severin talking on his phone.

Police say Severin followed the other vehicle to the Indian Castle service area where he attacked the woman and destroyed her cell phone with a crowbar.

Severin was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

He has a town court appearance Nov. 18.

Police did not know if Severin had a lawyer.



