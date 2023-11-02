SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Binghamton man is facing charges after police found him selling illegal THC products at his business in Sayre.

According to the affidavit provided by Pennsylvania State Police, Krishan L. Chopra, of Binghamton, was caught on several occasions throughout October displaying and selling illegal THC products in his store, New World Tobacco, located in Sayre.

The affidavit states that police first received notice that Chopra was selling illegal THC products at his business in March of 2023. This notice suggested, however, that employees of the store would only sell these products to certain people.

On Oct. 17, police received another call from a person who reported that the business was selling illegal THC products. The person stated that the products were on display and for sale for any customer to purchase. They also provided police with locations of displays as well as the brand names of the products.

Police then proceeded to go to the store on three separate occasions in October and purchase the same THC vape to log for evidence. The packaging of the vape included THC warnings, a picture of a marijuana leaf and a CA warning. Police also tested the liquid inside one of the products purchased and found it positive for containing THC.

After those three incidents, the Bradford County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the business on Oct. 30. Chopra was there when the search took place, where it was determined that he was the person who was purchasing, selling and displaying the products in his store.

He has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver, a felony.