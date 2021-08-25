Man charged for driving to Binghamton for sexual conduct with a child

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Hardin, 75, of Michigan, has been charged with driving across state lines to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The criminal complaint alleged that during July and August 2021, Hardin communicated through social media with an undercover officer posing as a mother willing to make her 10-year-old daughter available for a sexual encounter. On August 24, 2021, Hardin allegedly drove from his home in Michigan to a location near Binghamton, intending to engage in sexual conduct with the child.

When he arrived, he was arrested.

Hardin appeared today before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric and was ordered detained pending a hearing on August 27.

If convicted of this offense, Hardin faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. He would also have to register as a sex offender when released.