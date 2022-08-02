CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police.

Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property.

He was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny, 3rd-degree Robbery, and 3rd-degree Assault for the altercation, Corning Police said. He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail without bail.