Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Cortlandville motel

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — A man has been arraigned on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Cortland Motel in Cortlandville that happened on Monday morning.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Goss, 48, of Cortland, on Monday afternoon for the fatal stabbing of Attius Clakeley Jr., 31, of Cortland. Goss had been treated for a stab wound before being arrested.

Goss was arraigned in Cortland City Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 758-6151.