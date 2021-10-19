Man charged with stealing mountain bike from Sayre Police Officer

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – William Tompkins, 55, has been arrested and accused of stealing a $1,500 bike from a Sayre Police Officer.

According to the affidavit from the Sayre Borough Police Officer, he left his Diamondback Sync’r Pro mountain bike worth $1,529 behind the police department in the evening on October 10. When he returned the next morning, the bike was gone.

The Sayre Borough Police Chief told the officer that the hard drives had failed, so there was no video surveillance of the theft.

On Monday, October 17, another officer said they had found the bike. The person on the bike said he bought it from William Tompkins for $50 on October 14 in the lobby of the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart in Sayre.

Police charged Tompkins with one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking of Movable Property, one count of Loitering and Prowling at Night, and one count of Criminal Trespass. His bail was set at $25,000.