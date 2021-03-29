Man convicted of 2000 murder of Watkins Glen teen denied release

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Horein, the Watkins Glen man who pled guilty to the 2000 murder of a 15-year-old girl, has been denied his release after a parole board hearing.

Horein, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison in 2001 for the beating death of his classmate, 15-year-old Amber Brockway.

Horein, now 35, is currently being housed at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon.

Horein is scheduled to have another appearance in June 2022, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.