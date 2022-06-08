ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man previously accused of beating a woman last summer has been convicted of disobeying a court order, according to the Chemung County District Attorney.

Jon Pariso, 22, was convicted on June 8, 2022 for 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt. According to the DA’s office, Pariso had been charged with disobeying an order of protection minutes after the Court issued the order.

The release said that on January 8, 2020, Pariso threatened and harassed a woman in Elmira City Hall following the issuing of the protection order. He denied the allegations, according to the DA.

Pariso was indicted in late-August 2021 for allegedly punching a woman in the face with his arm and a closed fist, breaking her nose. The DA’s Office also said Pariso was previously sentenced on another 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt charge.

The latest conviction carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in the Chemung County Jail. His sentencing his scheduled for mid-July.