ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An attempted traffic stop to pull over a motorcycle ended with a crash in Elmira on Saturday morning, according to Elmira Heights and New York State Police.

Elmira Heights Police said that Donald Campbell, 31, fled from an officer who had pulled him over on a motorcycle on August 27, 2022. Elmira Heights Police said that after Campbell fled, the officer did not pursue him and called in a description of the motorcycle headed north on Route 14.

New York State Police saw Campbell and started pursuing him on I-86 eastbound before calling off the chase.

State Police said that the motorcycle then crashed at the I-86 eastbound Elmira exit. After the crash, Campbell was taken to the hospital. State Police said that the motorcycle was reportedly stolen and that Campbell faces several vehicle and traffic charges.