Man crashes into camper, boat, house in Hornellsville; fails sobriety test

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A man caused severe property damage after crashing his car into a Hornellsville residence on March 4, 2022, according to State Police.

Matthew Campbell crashed his car into the residence, according to State Police. Campbell stated that while passing another vehicle, a deer entered the road causing him to swerve. State police interviewed the homeowner, who stated that the vehicle went off the road and struck his camper, boat and wooden wagon before finally coming to rest against his house.

Video of the accident shows where the car ran off the road, causing damage to the front left side of the camper van and its trailer. The car then smashed through a wooden wagon before stopping at the house. The vehicle driven by Campbell sustained heavy damage on the front and driver-side.

Troopers administered Field Sobriety Tests which Campbell failed. He was then transported to North Hornell where he was found to have a BAC of .10

Campbell was issued traffic tickets and released to a sober third party.



