AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident on July 29, 2023.

According to the Sheriff, Zack R. Smith, 30, of Avoca allegedly violated a duly served order of protection, damaged property and acted in a manner that was likely to be dangerous to a child.

Smith was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.