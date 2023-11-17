PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canandaigua man faces multiple charges in connection to a DWI crash that occurred back in August.

According to the Yates County Sheriff, Sabastian T. Stahlman, 20, of Canandaigua, was charged by Yates County Deputies on Nov. 16 following a crash that occurred in Penn Yan in August of 2023. As a result of the crash, both Stahlman and the passenger in the car sustained severe injuries.

Stahlman has been charged with the following:

Assault in the second degree

Vehicular assault in the second degree

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.08

Operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol under the age of 21

Speed in zone

Failure to keep right

No seat belt

He was summonsed at Yates County CAP Court and released.